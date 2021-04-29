WATCH: Columbus coalition calls for federal investigation into CPD

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A coalition of Black leaders and organizations is calling for a federal investigation into alleged discriminatory violence at the hands of the Columbus Department of Police.

According to Columbus attorney Sean Walton, the coalition is formally requesting the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate — not simply review — the CPD policies that he says promotes violence against Black and Brown people.

“We are submitting a letter with an overwhelming amount of evidence,” Walton said at a press conference Thursday. “The message is, no more. No more aggression without accountability. No more silence without justice.”

Walton says more information on the effort can be found at the Columbus Police Accountability Project web site.

