Watch: Camera in studio next door captures damage from Columbus paint factory explosion

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An deadly explosion and fire at a paint factory on the East Side woke up many people early Thursday. But it was a different experience for one photo studio owner.

Brian Kellogg operates Kellogg Photography at a studio next to Yenkin Majestic Paint on Leonard Avenue. A camera inside his studio captured the explosion, and he shared it with NBC4. You can watch his video in the player above.

Kellogg said that he is unaware of the extent of the damage to his studio since he has not been back to the building.

Eight people were injured and one person died in the fire, which remains under investigation.