WATCH: BAND OF THE WEEK winners Dublin Scioto Fighting Irish

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH)– The first ‘W’ in the 2019 Battle of Hard Road goes to the Fighting Irish of the Dublin Scioto High School marching band.

In a close race, the Irish came won the NBC4 Band of the Week title for week 7 of high school football.

PREVIOUS STORY: BAND OF THE WEEK: Dublin Scioto vs. Worthington Kilbourne

The Fighting Irish’s halftime show is called “Moving Still.”

“It starts off very high intensity and a buildup kind of, and then, into our ballad, and that gets really soft, and then, we have some solos in there as well,” said Dublin Scioto field commander Yasmin Hadadi.

Hadadi says the Worthington Kilbourne, Dublin Scioto rivalry makes the band practice even harder than normal, especially this year.

“It’s the 25th anniversary [of Dublin Scioto High School], so the 25th year doing this. It’s a really big deal,” Hadadi added.

However, while fierce rivals, the esteem the bands have for each other is evident.

“It’s really fun because we get to compete and compare each other,” explained Hadadi. “There’s not any ‘our band is better!’ but we love and support every other band.”

This week’s runner-up, Worthington Killbourne, also performed. You can catch both bands’ performances in the video above.