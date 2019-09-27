WATCH: Band of the Week winners Dublin Coffman

Dublin, OH (WCMH)– The week five winners of the NBC4 Band of the Week competition, the Dublin Coffman Shamrocks, transport viewers across the pond to the City of Lights.

“The show this year is a really fun one,” said Griffin Brammer, DCHS band president. “We’re doing a Paris themed show. It’s called ‘C’est La Vie,’ and it’s almost kind of like a love story: an American girl coming to Paris for the first time and finding love in the City of Lights.”

The large band has long legacy of greatness.

“Oh, it feels great, absolutely. Seeing all the trophies and stuff, it’s like, wow we all accomplished that,” Brammer explained.

NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley says Dublin Coffman band director Jeremy Bradstreet was the first to transcribe the “Football Friday Nite” song music for his band to play.

We all just come together for this love of music that we all have, and we make something great out of it. Griffin Brammer, DCHS Band President

Before the Shamrocks took the field, this week’s Band of the Week runner up, Pickerington North, played a selection of songs from its 2018 show.