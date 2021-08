COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--On August 12, 2016, at 4:06 pm, patrol officers responded to the rear of 1139 E. 22nd Avenue, on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a maroon 2003 Pontiac Bonneville that had collided with a utility pole.

Inside the vehicle were two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim, TreMalik Russell, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female victim, Tyreshia Cody, was transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Ms. Cody died as a result of her injuries approximately 24 hours later.