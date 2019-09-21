WATCH — BAND OF THE WEEK: Newark High School Wildcats

NEWARK, OH (WCMH)– “The Pride of Newark,” the Newark High School Wildcats have been crowned the NBC4 Band of the Week for week four of high school football.

NHS senior Riley Taylor says the bond between band members is what makes them great.

“I’m friends with a lot of people from other bands, and personally, I think that the brotherhood between me and my friends here is a lot stronger than other bands,” Taylor elaborated.

During their halftime show, the Wildcats marching band will make the audience think all while challenging their student musicians.

“I’ve never experienced it before, and I’ve never seen anything similar,” Taylor added.

The show is called “Talk To Me” and will include four songs.

“It’s basically a story of communication between two or more people, and we have certain parts where half of the band will be on one side of the field, and the other half will be on the other, and we’ll kind of echo back to each other like we’re talking to each other like we’re two different people,” explained Taylor.

