Watch: After Christina Applegate’s revelation, OhioHealth doctor speaks about multiple sclerosis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Actress Christina Applegate made a surprising announcement from early Tuesday.

The film and television star revealed on Twitter that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago: “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

The reveal of Applegate’s health battle is leading to a lot of online conversation about the disease.

Jennifer Bullock spoke with Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, the System Chief of Neuroimmunology & Multiple Sclerosis at OhioHealth about it. You can watch it in the player above.