WATCH: 9-year-old from Young Chefs Academy shows off french macarons recipe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Children with the Young Chefs Academy showed off their cooking skills early Sunday morning with NBC4’s Monica Day.

Lex Rotch, who is just nine years old, and his instructor, Mikiyah Butler, shared their recipe for french macarons.

The Young Chefs Academy teaches children the value of cooking and provides an interactive learning experience that gives children the opportunity to develop a life-long love for the culinary arts, according to the YCA website.

Watch Lex and Mikiyah make french macarons in the attached video.

French macarons recipe

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 ½ cups almond flour

1 ¾ cups powdered sugar

4 egg whites, at room temperature

¼ cup caster or superfine sugar

Fillings: Buttercream Jam

Vanilla Buttercream recipe

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

3 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 to 3 tablespoons heavy cream or milk

½ to 1 cup powdered sugar, as needed