WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Washington Court House restaurant caught fire Sunday evening.

According to the Washington Court House Fire Department, the blaze started at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Willow Restaurant on Glenn Avenue. It was under control a little while later, officials said.

Fire officials said four pieces of fire equipment were involved in fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire or extent of the damage is not known at this time.

The fire is under investigation.