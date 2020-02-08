Washington Court House middle school students have a new way to report bullying

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at Washington Middle School in Washington Court House now have a new way they can report bullying: through a form online.

Before this students would fill out a paper form in the office. The web-based reporting system was just rolled out this week.

“We’re aware of issues that schools struggle with everywhere and we wanted to find a way to give our students a new tool to work with to help get us that information,” said Brady Streitenberger, Washington Middle School assistant principal. “Ultimately, this is just a chance for them to get us the new information without having to raise their hand and ask to come down to the office.”

According to school administrators, there has not been a spike in bullying, they just want to make students feel as comfortable as possible.

“Any time students are dealing with frustrations or difficulties with school, sometimes it’s not comfortable to talk to an adult,” Steitenberger said. “Sometimes it requires you asking your teacher to go to the office, then you check in with the secretaries. So it’s multiple layers, whereas this is, they can fill it out from their Chromebook from class. They really don’t have to notify any adult.”

As soon as the online form is completed, the principal, assistant principal, and guidance counselor get a copy so they can look into the issue.

School administration spent time showing students the new system.