COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Washington Court House City Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday while many in the district are ill.

According to superintendent Thomas Bailey, all four of the district’s buildings will be closed Thursday and Friday. Activities scheduled for those days and the weekend are also suspended.

Custodial staff will clean and disinfect the buildings before students and staff return.

Bailey said many students and staff are sick with flu, a stomach virus and strep.