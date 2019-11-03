Was this the last ‘fall back’? A state Senate bill aims to make it so

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you enjoyed an extra hour of sleep Sunday, it could be the last time you “fall back.”

An Ohio Senate bill would require the state to stay in Daylight Savings Time year-round.

If passed, the so-called “Sunshine Protection Act” would go into effect when we spring forward.

Lawmakers said the U.S. first observed the time change during World War I to decrease the need for artifical light and save fuel.

Some worry getting rid of it could cause confusion, while others call the practice outdated.

“It really messes things up,” said Ohio resident Ed Patton. “I mean, it really kind of does… it’s like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to remember to turn our clocks back and if we forget…”

“It’s good when you get the extra hour, but once you have to pay it back eventually, it kind of hurts,” said Christian Morales, another Ohio resident.

“It throws me off my sleeping schedule and it makes me cranky,” said Kyra Drakulich, another Ohio resident. “I just don’t care for it.”

The Ohio bill would also require federal approval before it could go into effect.

A Senate committee is still reviewing the measure.