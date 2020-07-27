Warrant nabs stolen guns, drugs, suspects in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office seized suspected drugs and stolen guns Friday.

An investigation led to a house on Hocking St. in Athens where one adult was arrested and charges are pending for two others.

George A. Tolley, 36, of Athens, was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a felony of the fourth degree and possession of weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and drug trafficking.





22 suspected drugs seized

336-unit doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in blotter paper form

heroin

fentanyl

marijuana

prescription pills

The drug evidence will be sent to a state lab for official identification.

MCU located four handguns on scene, two of which had previously been

reported as stolen, one from Athens County and one from West Virginia.

As this investigation continues, additional charges are expected for Tolley and the other two adults. The minors were in at the address when the warrant was executed. The release did not specify if they were involved.