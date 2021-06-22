Warrant issued for man accused of pointing gun at officer in Knox County

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of pointing a gun at a police officer last week.

Darren L. Price, 38, of Howard, Ohio, should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Fredericktown Police, an officer attempted to stop a red Pontiac Grand Am for a registration violation in the area of Armentrout Road and Upper Fredericktown-Amity Road.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Price, pulled a gun and pointed it outside the driver’s window towards the officer, who then fired at the suspect, the police department said.

Price then allegedly drove away after the confrontation, with the officer pursuing for a short time before he lost the suspect’s vehicle. It was later found abandoned in Richland County.

The sheriff’s office said Price may have altered his appearance after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County dispatch center at 740-397-3333 ext.1.