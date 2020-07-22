Warrant issued for fatal shooting on Columbus’ south side

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting on Columbus’ south side Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Lason Tyleek Booker, 20, of the 500 block of Hilltonia Avenue in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 400 block of Southwood Avenue at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said 26-year-old Jerome Steward was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the shooter fled in a gray, or silver, four door car with Pennsylvania license plates.

Booker is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).