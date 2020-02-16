Warning light after takeoff forces plane to return to John Glenn

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An American Airlines flight from John Glenn International Airport to Miami was forced to return to Columbus Sunday following an emergency, officials at the airport and the Columbus Fire Department confirmed Sunday.

Officials said the plane took off, but a warning light alerted the pilot there was an issue. The pilot returned to John Glenn, landing the plane safely.

The nature of the warning light is unknown at this time.

American Airlines mechanics are on the scene evaluating the plane to determine if the plane can continue on its way to Miami or if passengers need to be moved to another plane.