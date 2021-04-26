Warmer weather on the way for the start of the workweek

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING:

Frost advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of central Ohio including Franklin, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Madison, Union, Licking, Fayette, Pickaway, Fairfield, Ross & Hocking counties. Clear sky, light wind and early morning lows falling to the 30s will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning Partly cloudy, chilly, low 30s

Today: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 81

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers & storms, high 80

Thursday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a chilly start to the day, but much warmer, above normal temperatures are on the way for the first half of the workweek.

Clear sky overnight and this morning means that we didn’t have anything to prevent a fast cooldown. Early this morning, we’re waking up to lows in the 30s, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Not only will it be chilly, but lows in the 30s paired with a light wind are combining to create widespread frost.

With high pressure taking charge to the south, it will start to feel a lot more like spring! Sunshine and a southerly shift in in wind will give us a perfect combination for highs to climb to around 70 degrees, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be seasonally cool and fall down to the upper 40s.

Tomorrow, we’ll have more sunshine and a southerly breeze pick up with gusts around 30 mph. This will keep our warming trend going and highs climbing up to the 80s.

Highs around 80 are back in the forecast on Wednesday ahead of our next chance for rain. As a cold front moves into the area, we’ll see the return of rain showers and Thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

Have a great day!

-Liz