QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 36

Today: Clearing, breezy & warm, high 74, Record: 78 (1983)

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain late, low 59

Sunday: Mainly morning rain, breezy, rain at night, high 70

Monday: Rain day, falling temps, high 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Warmer weather is moving in just in time for the weekend!

It’s a mild start to the day with a mostly cloudy sky and east to south easterly breeze. Clouds will start to clear out through the morning and a southerly breeze will pick up. Wind gusts by this afternoon will reach around 30 mph and help to bring in much warmer air. Highs by the afternoon will reach the mid 70s, which is close to the daily record. The record high to beat today in Columbus is 78 degrees set in 1983.

Overnight, clouds will keep increasing ahead of rain showers. Rain will start after midnight alongside a warm southerly breeze. Temperatures will be warm and only fall down near 60 degrees.

Sunday will start with rain, but won’t be a washout. We’ll see a break in the rain Sunday afternoon as temperatures climb up toward the 70 degree mark.

Another rain moves in Sunday night into Monday. This will be paired with a cold front that will aid in not only shifting the wind as it moves though, but dropping temperatures through the day.

Dry, cooler weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more showers to end the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz