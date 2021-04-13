Warmer today ahead of more clouds and seasonal temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine and milder. High 67

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cool. Low 46

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few showers south. High 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers, cooler. High 55(37)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (40)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 62 (42)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

Today we’ll see some sunshine and a slight boost in temperature. Highs will be a little warmer than normal and climb to the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will move back in tonight and help to keep around seasonally low temperatures. We’ll wake up to early morning lows on Wednesday down to the mid 40s, then reach a high in the low to mid 60s.

More clouds, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will move in on Thursday. After waking up to a low in the mid to upper 30s, highs will only top off in the mid 50s, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal. While most of the area will stay dry, some showers will creep in from the north.

Drier weather moves in for Friday and Saturday. Both days though will start off cool with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees before topping off around 60. Another chance for showers will move in on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz