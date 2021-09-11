Warm weekend with summerlike conditions

Winds shifted to the southwest as high pressure settled southeast of Ohio, gusty at times, introducing warmer and more summerlike conditions this weekend. A patch of mid-level clouds will with a disturbance will move through by this evening, with clearing skies and mild temperatures overnight.

Even warmer weather will make it feel like summer Sunday through the upcoming week. Highs will push toward 90 degrees, with an uptick in humidity, meaning warmer nights in the mid- to upper 60s.

The earliest threat of moisture will not arrive late Tuesday night and Wednesday with a cold front that will trigger scattered showers and storms. The front will have trouble clearing the region, and then return north later in the week, keeping temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal.

