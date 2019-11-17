Warm meals, clothes passed out at Faith Mission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On a cold Sunday afternoon, volunteers passed out warm meals and warm clothes to those in need.

Outreach group Fleur’s Dream put a Thanksgiving spin on its bi-monthly luncheon for the Faith Mission Shelter.

Several hundred people lined up for a turkey meal.

They also received hygiene products, blankets, and clothing.

Organizers said donations pour in during the holiday season, but many struggling with homelessness need help all year round.

“The need is great,” said Jennifer Wright with Fleur’s Dream. “We’re only here once every other month, but it’s a daily thing for them. The struggle is daily.”

Faith Mission said it desperately needs coats, warm socks, and blankets heading into winter.

