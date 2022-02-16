QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few clouds, temps rise late, low around 40

Today: Clouds increase, winds pick up, warm, high 57

Tonight: warm and windy, low 48

Thursday: Rainy and windy at times, high 57

Friday: Clearing skies, colder, (daytime) high 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Warm but windy conditions are on the way ahead of rain.

Today, as high pressure moves to the east, we’ll see clouds move in and make room for the next disturbance building in to the west. Wind speeds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching over 40 mph. Because of this, wind advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. The warmer southerly shift in wind will help to boost temperatures to the upper 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal, but still far from the record of 72 degrees.

Overnight, the strong breeze and clouds will hang around as a cold front moves closer to the area. This will help to keep temperatures warm for this time of year and only fall down to lows in the upper 40s, which is close to Thursday’s warmest low temperature record. The record for warmest low temperature recorded on February 17 in Columbus is 51, in 1881.

Friday morning into the afternoon, we’ll continue to see a strong southerly breeze ahead of the cold front, which will boost temperatures to the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will also build in from northwest to southeast, becoming heavy by the afternoon and evening. Central Ohio could pick up around 1/2-1″ of rainfall. This paired with melted snow and ice could lead to an isolated flood threat. On top of that, the record in Columbus for most rainfall recorded on February 17 is 0.74″, and we will be in that range, potentially setting a new record.

As the cold front moves through Thursday night, colder, drier air will start to move in. There will be a brief wintry mix of rain and snow Thursday night as temperatures fall below freezing. Since temperatures are so warm leading up to this, roads will be too warm and wet for snow or ice to accumulate.

High pressure will make a return by Friday and into the weekend. This means decreasing clouds and cold temperatures to end the week, followed by sunshine and a warming trend this Saturday, Sunday and Monday .

Have a great day!

-Liz