COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and will be arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

According to records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Dayveion Carroll was found and arrested Wednesday and will face charges of murder, criminal mischief and weapons under disability.

Carroll, 20, is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Saadiq Teague, who was found at the 100 block of South Hampton Road at 12:26 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in Eastmoor.

Carroll was considered armed and dangerous since he was identified as a suspect on Jan. 19. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots in the alley behind the homes on South Hampton Avenue.

“Yelling and screaming and shooting and shooting,” said an anonymous neighbor, “And before you know it, a kid is dead.”