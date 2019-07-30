WANTED: Disaster victims for training exercise next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Want to participate in a disaster and emergency response exercise, but aren’t sure where to turn?

Human Domain Solutions LLC wants to hear from you.

HDS is hiring Casualty Role Players and actors to participate in Vigilant Guard Ohio, the largest disaster and emergency response exercise in state history.

The event, which will pay between $120 to $375 depending on location and time commitment, is set to take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8 at more than 10 locations throughout the state.

The 3,000-person exercise is being hosted by the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, is designed to test the state’s response to a simulated cyberattack that causes mock utility failures and other serious disruptions.

People hired for the exercise will act as mock accident victims to test civilian, state and federal entities on their emergency response to a natural disaster, hazardous material accidents, civil disturbances, and radiological incidents.

Actors could have fake blood and injury makeup applied to them to portray various physical and emotional injuries and conditions. They will also be put through simulated medical triage and decontamination processes several times during the exercise.

Emergency responders participating in the event will practice search and rescue, medical trauma treatment, and first aid application in order to strengthen first responder partnerships through communication, coordination, and integration.

The training exercise will be held in Dayton on Aug. 6 and 7, Columbus on Aug. 7 and 8, and Camp Garfield in Ravenna on Aug. 6, 7, and 8.

HDS is searching for a diverse group to participate in the exercise. People fluent in American Sign Language and with foreign language abilities are desired. Priority will be given to those with previous experience in role playing, acting, military, and/or first responder/disaster response experience.

On its website, HDS wrote, “Those who have participated in past disaster preparedness exercises have found it especially rewarding because you get to support an important community service that saves lives and protects the citizens of your state while getting paid to have FUN while doing so.”

There will be no security clearance requirements, but criminal background checks and U.S. employment eligibility checks will be performed. All hirees must have the appropriate ID and not have a criminal background. Due to a potentially strenuous decontamination process and varying outside temperatures, actors should not have life-threatening or serious medical conditions.

Lunch, snacks, and beverages will also be provided.