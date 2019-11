COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Westerville police and fire evacuated a Walmart and other stores in a shopping plaza in Westerville on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

The incident occurred at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday after someone called in a bomb threat to the store at 50 E. Schrock Road.

Nothing suspicious was found upon a search of the building, according to a Westerville Division of Fire chief on the scene.

Everyone has returned back inside the building.