Walmart joins in expansion of Covid-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Testing is one thing Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton want to see more of here in Ohio. There are drive through testing sites across the area and now there are four additional locations. Walmart is now joining in with the expansion of COVID-19 testing.

“We have four locations here in Columbus, three days a week, two hours a day and up to forty tests,” explained Pharmacy Manager, Jordan Richards-Roe.

Richards-Roe is testing at the Bethel Road location for COVID-19 and she’s thrilled Walmart is stepping up to help expand testing here in Central Ohio.

“I mean there are some people that are spreading it without symptoms, and we know it’s a very dangerous situation.”

Kelley Zinken is one of those people. She doesn’t have any symptoms of Coronavirus, but she wants to find out if she’s Asymptomatic.

“My grandmother died recently and I was in her facility and was concerned some people have been tested,” noted Zinken.

Zinken tells us her grandmother didn’t die from Covid-19 but she’s still concerned. She came out to Wal-Mart to get a test to find out if she has the virus to protect her children. To get a test, you have to fill out a questionnaire on Quest Diagnostics website or App and then make an appointment.

“It was pretty easy,” expressed Zinken. “I just scanned the QR code and it popped up automatically and I was able to key in everything.”

If you meet the criteria you will then do a self-administered nasal swab and the test will be sent off to get results. Healthcare providers and first responders can get tested for free. Wal-Mart says they will also take most insurance carriers.

Richards-Roe says she’s been seeing people who are ill, some who are pregnant and worries as well as others like, Zinken who just want to know to protect their family.

“People that are more concerned about carrying it and passing it on to their loved ones,” stated Richards-Roe.

Testing will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 9am.

THE FOUR CENTRAL OHIO LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

• Walmart Supercenter, 5200 West Pointe Plaza

• Walmart Supercenter, 2700 Bethel Road, Columbus

• Walmart Supercenter, 8659 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center