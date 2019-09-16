Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the rest of September, local Walmart stores will give you a $30 gift card for your outdated child car seats.

The car seat trade-in event runs between September 16 and 30. Car seats collected during the program will be recycled by TerraCycle and components will be diverted from the landfill.

Just bring your seat to the customer service desk of a participating Walmart and receive a $30 gift card good for any in-store or online purchase. Any brand of car seat is accepted, with a limit of two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.

Tap here for more information about the program.

Local participating stores:

  1. Columbus Supercenter
    2700 Bethel Rd
    Columbus, OH 43220
    614-326-0083
  2. Columbus Supercenter
    3900 Morse Rd
    Columbus, OH 43219
    614-476-2070
  3. Whitehall Supercenter
    3657 E Main St
    Whitehall, OH 43213
    614-239-7509
  4. Columbus Supercenter
    5200 West Pointe Plaza
    Columbus, OH 43228
    614-876-7850
  5. Westerville Supercenter
    50 E Schrock Rd
    Westerville, OH 43081
    614-948-4402
  6. Dublin Supercenter
    5900 Britton Pkwy
    Dublin, OH 43016
    614-717-9660
  7. Dublin Supercenter
    7730 Sawmill Road
    Dublin, OH 43016
    614-943-6503
  8. Columbus Supercenter
    1221 Georgesville Rd
    Columbus, OH 43228
    614-275-9811
  9. Columbus Store
    3579 S High St
    Columbus, OH 43207
    614-409-0683
  10. Lewis Center Supercenter
    8659 Columbus Pike
    Lewis Center, OH 43035
    740-657-1341
  11. Grove City Supercenter
    1693 Stringtown Rd
    Grove City, OH 43123
    614-539-8560
  12. Reynoldsburg Supercenter
    2793 Taylor Road Ext
    Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
    614-367-1015
  13. Canal Winchester Supercenter
    6674 Winchester Blvd
    Canal Winchester, OH 43110
    614-833-3930
  14. Delaware Store
    1760 Columbus Pike
    Delaware, OH 43015
    740-363-9931
  15. Marysville Supercenter
    555 Colemans Crossing Blvd
    Marysville, OH 43040
    937-644-2800
  16. London Supercenter
    375 Lafayette St
    London, OH 43140
    740-852-1507
  17. Lancaster Supercenter
    2687 N Memorial Dr
    Lancaster, OH 43130
    740-687-0323
  18. Heath Supercenter
    911 Hebron Rd
    Heath, OH 43056
    740-522-5841
  19. Circleville Supercenter
    1470 S Court St
    Circleville, OH 43113
    740-477-3678
  20. Newark Supercenter
    1315 N 21st St
    Newark, OH 43055
    740-364-9090
  21. Urbana Supercenter
    1840 E Us Highway 36
    Urbana, OH 43078
    937-653-5313
  22. Marion Supercenter
    1546 Marion-mt. Gilead Road
    Marion, OH 43302
    740-389-3404
  23. Springfield Supercenter
    200 S Tuttle Rd
    Springfield, OH 45505
    937-325-2111
  24. Mount Vernon Supercenter
    1575 Coshocton Ave
    Mount Vernon, OH 43050
    740-392-3800
  25. Washington Court House Supercenter
    1397 Leesburg Ave
    Washington Court House, OH 43160
    740-333-3171
  26. Springfield Supercenter
    2100 N Bechtle Ave
    Springfield, OH 45504
    937-399-0370
  27. Bellefontaine Supercenter
    2281 Us Highway 68 S
    Bellefontaine, OH 43311
    937-592-4700
  28. Logan Supercenter
    12910 State Route 664 S
    Logan, OH 43138
    740-380-1472
  29. Chillicothe Supercenter
    85 River Trace Lane
    Chillicothe, OH 45601
    740-774-4800

