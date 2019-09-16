Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the rest of September, local Walmart stores will give you a $30 gift card for your outdated child car seats.
The car seat trade-in event runs between September 16 and 30. Car seats collected during the program will be recycled by TerraCycle and components will be diverted from the landfill.
Just bring your seat to the customer service desk of a participating Walmart and receive a $30 gift card good for any in-store or online purchase. Any brand of car seat is accepted, with a limit of two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.
Tap here for more information about the program.
Local participating stores:
- Columbus Supercenter
2700 Bethel Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
614-326-0083
- Columbus Supercenter
3900 Morse Rd
Columbus, OH 43219
614-476-2070
- Whitehall Supercenter
3657 E Main St
Whitehall, OH 43213
614-239-7509
- Columbus Supercenter
5200 West Pointe Plaza
Columbus, OH 43228
614-876-7850
- Westerville Supercenter
50 E Schrock Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
614-948-4402
- Dublin Supercenter
5900 Britton Pkwy
Dublin, OH 43016
614-717-9660
- Dublin Supercenter
7730 Sawmill Road
Dublin, OH 43016
614-943-6503
- Columbus Supercenter
1221 Georgesville Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
614-275-9811
- Columbus Store
3579 S High St
Columbus, OH 43207
614-409-0683
- Lewis Center Supercenter
8659 Columbus Pike
Lewis Center, OH 43035
740-657-1341
- Grove City Supercenter
1693 Stringtown Rd
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-8560
- Reynoldsburg Supercenter
2793 Taylor Road Ext
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-367-1015
- Canal Winchester Supercenter
6674 Winchester Blvd
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-833-3930
- Delaware Store
1760 Columbus Pike
Delaware, OH 43015
740-363-9931
- Marysville Supercenter
555 Colemans Crossing Blvd
Marysville, OH 43040
937-644-2800
- London Supercenter
375 Lafayette St
London, OH 43140
740-852-1507
- Lancaster Supercenter
2687 N Memorial Dr
Lancaster, OH 43130
740-687-0323
- Heath Supercenter
911 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH 43056
740-522-5841
- Circleville Supercenter
1470 S Court St
Circleville, OH 43113
740-477-3678
- Newark Supercenter
1315 N 21st St
Newark, OH 43055
740-364-9090
- Urbana Supercenter
1840 E Us Highway 36
Urbana, OH 43078
937-653-5313
- Marion Supercenter
1546 Marion-mt. Gilead Road
Marion, OH 43302
740-389-3404
- Springfield Supercenter
200 S Tuttle Rd
Springfield, OH 45505
937-325-2111
- Mount Vernon Supercenter
1575 Coshocton Ave
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
740-392-3800
- Washington Court House Supercenter
1397 Leesburg Ave
Washington Court House, OH 43160
740-333-3171
- Springfield Supercenter
2100 N Bechtle Ave
Springfield, OH 45504
937-399-0370
- Bellefontaine Supercenter
2281 Us Highway 68 S
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
937-592-4700
- Logan Supercenter
12910 State Route 664 S
Logan, OH 43138
740-380-1472
- Chillicothe Supercenter
85 River Trace Lane
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-774-4800