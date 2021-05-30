Wall That Heals Vietnam War memorial stops in Columbus, offering veterans moment of remembrance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus is honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Many people stopped by over the weekend to pay respects.

“They’re not here, but we’re here to carry on their memory,” said Vietnam veteran Mick Phillips.

The wall is another way for them to honor their fellow soldiers who they lost in the Vietnam War.

Having opened Friday, the wall saw its most visitors on Sunday.

The replica wall is 375 feet long, seven and a half feet tall at its highest point. Called the Wall That Heals, it contains the names of more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives in the war.

The wall has been taken to almost 700 cities and is making the stop in Columbus for Memorial Day weekend, something organizers said was special for the city and the traveling monument.

Part of the idea behind the monument is to give people and veterans the ability to see the wall without going to Washington D.C.

Visitors to the Columbus stop have been creating rubbings of names on the wall of the people who hold a special place in their hearts.

Veterans who visited Sunday said it was their way of showing respect to the friends they lost in the war.

“It shows that they have sacrificed their life, but the thing is, I would love not to see their names on the wall because I prefer them to be here,” said veteran George Graves. “But because of the loss, it’s gratitude.”

The Wall That Heals is open around the clock while in Columbus, but is set to close at 2 p.m. Monday.