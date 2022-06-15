COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– NBC4i.com is launching a series called “Walking Wednesdays” with NBC’s TODAY show health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour.

Mansour, a certified personal trainer and life coach, will explain over the next three weeks what to do before, during, and after your walk.

Before your walk:

Wear bright, weather-appropriate clothing

Properly fitting shoes

Dynamic stretches

Earlier in June, NBC4 joined TODAY to kick off “Walk the Rock” with Al Roker and Mansour as part of their Start TODAY program which encourages viewers to be active with community support on their popular Facebook group that both Roker and Mansour participate in.