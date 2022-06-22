COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week two of “Walking Wednesdays” with NBC’s “TODAY” show health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour is focused on what to do during your walk.

Mansour, a certified personal trainer and life coach, says in addition to drinking 8 ounces of water for every 15 minutes you’re walking, there are four mental aspects that she recommends people incorporate during their walks.

During your walk:

Pick a one-word mantra to focus on that encapsulates how you want to feel after your walk (i.e. strong, energized, relaxed) Mentally list things for which you are grateful when you hit a milestone during your walk. Pick something to focus on in nature. Breath in through your nose and out through the mouth to match your pace.

Last week, Mansour demonstrated dynamic exercises to warm up before walking. Watch those in the video player below.

Before your walk:

Wear bright, weather-appropriate clothing

Properly fitting shoes

Dynamic stretches

Earlier in June, NBC4 joined TODAY to kick off “Walk the Rock” with Al Roker and Mansour as part of their Start TODAY program which encourages viewers to be active with community support on their popular Facebook group that both Roker and Mansour participate in.