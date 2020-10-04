Walker pulled from Olentangy Trail into woods

One segment of the Olentangy Trail

Generic picture of a segment of the Olentangy Trail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman walking the Olentangy Trail this morning was grabbed from behind and pulled toward the woods by an armed man.

The man, who carried a small, black handgun, came up to the 26-year-old walker on a stretch of the Olentangy Trail north of the Dublin Road, according to a release by Columbus Division of Police.

He surprised her from behind, showed her his gun, and grabbed her at 11:05 a.m., police said. He took her cell phone, and pulled her toward the woods.

A person jogging along the trail saw the woman’s signal for help, and flagged down two men nearby.

As the men neared the robber, he let go of the woman walker and ran south along the trail.

The freed woman and the jogger ran the opposite direction and called the police, the press release said.

Police are looking for a man described as 28-35 years old, 5’10” tall, medium build, medium skin tone, lighter brown eyes, wearing a blue hoodie, green jogger sweatpants, blue and white Nike Jordans, a blue medical mask, and a small, black handgun.

