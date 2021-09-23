Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Sunday at Columbus Commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– If one person in your family has Alzheimer’s, the entire family is living with the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio is getting ready for an in-person walk Sunday after a virtual fundraiser last year limited by the pandemic.

Among those supporting the walk, you will find children and siblings who are watching loved ones live with the relentless progression of the organic brain disease.

Colleen Marshall talked today with two sisters whose father is in a memory care center.

“One of the first signs was actually with my husband. They were working on our basement and my dad who majored in math and minored in physics, he was a mathematical person, couldn’t measure out a piece of wood to cut,” said Julie Mutter.

“Caregivers who are dealing with this day in and day out that they are not alone,” said Stephanie Neighbarger. “There are so many folks in the community that can help.”

Caregivers can get support and information at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday at the Columbus Commons.

