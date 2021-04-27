Walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine opens at Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health System is now offering a walk-in clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic is at Mount Carmel East Hospital, in the Siegel Center at 6001 E. Broad St. The hours are:
- Monday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Those 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Walk-in clinics have opened across central Ohio this week. They are also being offered by Columbus Public Health and OhioHealth.