Walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine opens at Mount Carmel East

by: NBC4 staff

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health System is now offering a walk-in clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is at Mount Carmel East Hospital, in the Siegel Center at 6001 E. Broad St. The hours are:

  • Monday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Those 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Walk-in clinics have opened across central Ohio this week. They are also being offered by Columbus Public Health and OhioHealth.

