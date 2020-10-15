Walgreens robbery suspect used blue bandana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say they’re looking for a man who asked for a pack of cigarettes and then pulled out what looked like a gun.

The night of October 12, a man went into the Walgreens at 3015 East Livingston Avenue, according to a social media release from Columbus Division of Police.

The man asked for a pack of cigarettes, and when the clerk asked for identification, the man pulled out a handgun draped in a blue bandana and demanded money, the release said.

The clerk handed over cash and a pack of cigarettes, and the man ran away towards the south of the store.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Agee at 614-645-3941 or email tagee@columbuspolice.org.