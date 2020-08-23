Wagner’s Roadhouse Bar cited for improper conduct in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe bar was cited by the state Saturday night for improper conduct tied to Ohio’s “last call” order, according to authorities.

The Ohio Investigative Unit says when agents arrived at the Wagner’s Roadhouse Bar, they discovered patrons crowed around the main bar and drinking past 10 p.m.

According to the OIU, agents saw signs posted around the establishment encouraging social distancing guidelines, mask usage, and floor markers, none of which were being observed or enforced by staff.

Agents also observed live music playing, people dancing and drinking at the outside bar, according to an OIU press release.

Agents state the bar was cited for insanitary conditions after further inspection as well.

Wagner’s Roadhouse Bar was one of four bars cited in Ohio. The others are noted below:

Thursday’s Lounge in Akron

Colonial Inc., known as Beer Barrel Saloon in Put-in-Bay

Chocolate 7822 LLC., known as Blossom Lounge in Cleveland

Read the full statement here.

In total, 14 establishments across the state have been cited since Thursday night.