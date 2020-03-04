Voting location changes for the Ohio primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Board of Elections is notifying over 3,000 voters of location changes for the primary election.

The change will affect 33-D 33-G and Grandview B.

The move is attributed to a multi-year construction project that started at Grandview Highschool. The voters in these areas will go to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Boulevard, Columbus.

Signage and staff will be available for guidance on the day of.

The board says voters will have the option of voting early by mail or in-person at the Board of Elections through March 16th at 1700 Morse Road, Columbus.

For more information visit the Board’s website.

