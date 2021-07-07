Voting for Ohio 15th Congressional District Special Election primary underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Early voting is underway for the Primary Special Election to fill the vacated seats in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts.

This special election will replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge from the Cleveland area and former Rep. Steve Stivers from Central Ohio. Only registered voters in the 11th and 15th districts can participate.

Both resigned from Congress in the Spring to take other positions. Fudge is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Biden Administration, and Stivers is the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

CLICK HERE to request an absentee ballot and see early voting hours and locations.

Important Special Election Dates:

  • Special Primary Election Registration Deadline: Jul. 6
  • Early voting begins: Jul. 7
  • Primary Election Day: Aug. 3
  • Special General Election Registration Deadline: Oct. 4
  • Special General Election Day: Nov. 2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Voting for Ohio 15th Congressional District Special Election primary underway

AG Yost on shootings sent to prosecutor

'Makenna's Law' would regulate water pressure at splash pads in Ohio

Scene video after employee found dead in UDF freezer

911 callers urged help for Matiss Kivlenieks after fireworks accident

I-71 reopens after deadly crash

More Local News