Voting for Ohio 15th Congressional District Special Election primary underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Early voting is underway for the Primary Special Election to fill the vacated seats in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts.

This special election will replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge from the Cleveland area and former Rep. Steve Stivers from Central Ohio. Only registered voters in the 11th and 15th districts can participate.

Both resigned from Congress in the Spring to take other positions. Fudge is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Biden Administration, and Stivers is the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

CLICK HERE to request an absentee ballot and see early voting hours and locations.