Voters brave snow to cast their ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Elections statistics from the Franklin County Board of Elections (FCBOE) show about 3,000 people braved the chilly weather to vote early in person on Sunday.

It brings the total number of people who have voted early in person this year to almost 112,000. That’s about 28,000 more than 2016’s early in person total of 83,596.

Sunday was the second to last day voters could cast their ballot early.

“The weekend before an election, it’s a very busy time and it’s busy today,” said Aaron Sellers, Public Information Officer for the FCBOE.

In recent weeks during early voting, the line wrapped around the FCBOE has been a common sight. That was again the case on Sunday. Early voting was open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s very important to participate in the political process. If you don’t participate you have no voice. So that’s why we’re here,” said Junkung Samureh.

He waited in with his son who voted for his first time Sunday. The two got in line around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. At the time the line went to the back of the FCBOE, it was windy, and there was very light snow falling.

Those conditions were not going to stop the Samureh’s or anyone else in line.

“You do this once every four years, or every two years. People stand in line to spend their money to buy TVs, sneakers and things like that. We are doing this to see some change in the world,” said Junkung Samureh. “So it’s a little sacrifice. This is nothing.”

“Wind, snow, it’s not going to stop me,” Said Kristen Bushko.

The FCBOE is open for early voting one more time before Election Day. It’ll be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Sellers also has some reminders for voters who have not cast their ballots yet.

Absentee ballots can still be mailed in if they are postmarked by Monday. The board of elections must then receive them by November 13th.

Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the board by 730 p.m. on Election Day. Voting in person at polling places is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

“We want to get as many people voted as we can and they still have options,” said Sellers.