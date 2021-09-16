Voter registration drive offers free haircuts along with food and music

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local fraternity and sorority members are working to make sure our neighbors get registered to vote. For the second year in a row, they are hosting “Get in the Cut” — a registration event complete with food, music and more than 100 free haircuts.

“I was just as responsible for a system I deemed failed me then I said, ‘Okay, what am I doing about it?’ said Wendell Drake who helps put on the event and gives the free haircuts.

But being active in politics wasn’t always the case for Drake.

“I just had very, very little faith in what the system was trying to talk to me about,” he said. “I looked at it like it was a form of indoctrination really.”

Last year’s “Get in the Cut” event got Drake energized to rally the masses.

“The previous year we did census for 2020 Census. We had voter registration, distributed some health information, PPE and people had a chance to check their address to see if their voter registration was up-to-date,” said Charity Martin-King, the Columbus chapter president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

And this Saturday, the area’s National Pan-Hellenic Council’s effort is back.

“The National Panhellenic Council is the umbrella organization to the nine historically-Black Greek-lettered organizations,” Martin-King said. “: it’s really the umbrella for unity for us to have collaboration under things that are of mutual concerns.”

The fraternities and sororities will gather at the Ohio State College of Barber Styling on East Broad St. in east Columbus where OSU students will give free haircuts.

“The barbershop is such a hub for conversation,” Drake said. ‘I’ve come to realize we all have our own personal responsibilities to make the conditions in which we live a little bit better.”

For the first time last year at the event, Drake registered to vote.

“When you see things like that and people participating in the political process to that degree for the first time, it’s wonderful,” Martin-King said.

Saturday’s event is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and also features health and wellness information.