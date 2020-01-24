RESULTS: NBC4 Senate Impeachment Trial polls

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Throughout the impeachment trial NBC4 has asked viewers their thoughts on the day’s proceedings.

Viewers were able to answer one time per device through the NBC4 app and on our website nbc4i.com.

Wednesday

QUESTION: Do you support or oppose removing President Donald Trump from office?

TOTAL VOTES: 1,610

RESULTS: 58% support, 41% oppose, 1% unsure

Thursday

QUESTION: Do you feel like you’ve learned anything new from the opening arguments?

TOTAL VOTES: ~1,000

RESULTS: 59% no, 41% yes

Friday

QUESTION: On a scale of 1-10, How closely are you following the Senate Impeachment Trial?

TOTAL VOTES: 655

RESULTS: average answer: 5

NBC4 will be sharing the results of our Senate Impeachment Trial Polls with both Ohio senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman’s offices who will be voting after both sides make their cases for or against President Donals Trump’s removal.

CONTACT SEN. SHERROD BROWN:

Phone Number: (202) 224-2315

Office Address: 503 Hart Senate Office Bldg. Washington, DC 20510

Email: CLICK HERE

CONTACT SEN. ROB PORTMAN: