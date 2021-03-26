Vote for Mattis — FCSO therapy dog up for Hero Dog Award

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A very special pup who’s part of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Therapy K-9 Unit has been nominated for a national award.

Mattis, an English Labrador Retriever was born in 2017 and sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff K9 with FCSO on October 13, 2017. According to his bio, Mattis was the first law enforcement therapy dog in Ohio and one of the first in the entire country — and now he’s in contention for the American Humane Society 2021 Hero Dog Award for Therapy Dogs.

In addition to Therapy Dogs, categories include Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, Military Dogs, Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, and Service Dogs.

Mattis’s award application says he works with victims of crime, especially children, to help with mental health and trauma.

“Mattis and our program give hope to the hopeless and a voice to the voiceless,” reads the award description. “We have witnessed time and again where a victim refused to talk with a prosecutor about a case because reliving the trauma was just too painful. Kids who have shut down and refused to speak would talk to the dogs.”

Voting is now open and you can cast a virtual ballot for Mattis once each day until May 6.