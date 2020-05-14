Volunteers hold Cancer Action Day virtually

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On a normal May 14th, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network would have brought dozens of volunteer advocates to the Ohio Statehouse to meet with lawmakers in an attempt to convince them to support legislation that promotes the reduction and prevention of cancer.

This is not a normal May 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic and immune compromised cancer survivors meeting with lawmakers, or their staff, in person isn’t feasible.

But there’s something every cancer survivor knows — giving up is not an option. Instead, they used the day to reach out to lawmakers virtually.

Nearly 130 volunteers reached 78 Ohio lawmakers on Thursday. The volunteers reported mostly positive responses from lawmakers for what they were asking.

This year, the organization is pushing a few issues like prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 to use tanning beds as a way to assist in preventing the development of skin cancer. They are also asking for funding increases to smoking cessation and prevention programs.

Funding for cancer initiatives at the state level has fallen off in recent years. The state is only budgeting $12 million compared to its peak of $35 million in the mid-2000’s.

“We’ve been approaching our lawmakers today with a sense of reality. We’re not tone-deaf. We understand the state is in a fiscal crisis and will be for a while,” said Jeff Stephens, a member of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “The lawmakers need to hear the message that for every $1 we spend on a cessation program, we’re going to recoup $5 in healthcare costs down the road.”

Julie Turner is one of the cancer survivor volunteers who helps advocate locally and at the federal level.

“For me, being a cancer survivor, it’s a way to pay it forward for the people that funded the research that saved my life,” Turner said. “The people that helped me get better and stay better.”

She scheduled meetings with five state lawmakers Thursday and then it will be back to reaching out to her elected federal representatives in hopes of getting concessions in the next COVID-19 bill to be passed.

One of those concessions has to do with patients ability to get access to medications in a safe way.

“It seems like such a no-brainer to me that if I’m receiving infused chemotherapy and I have an opportunity to do an oral chemotherapy, take it at home rather than going into a medical facility or doctor’s office, I should have that available to me,” said Turner.

Access to medicine and healthcare is a common complaint cancer patients cited in a recent nationwide study conducted by the American Cancer Society, according to Stephens.

“Over half of cancer patients, 51 percent out of a big research study we’ve done nationwide, have expressed trouble in accessing their treatment,” said Stephens. “Another 38 percent have expressed additional cost concerns.”

Stephens says COVID-19 is also impacting the prevention of cancer by delaying important screenings. He says delays are a big problem because the time between diagnosis and treatment plays a big role in surviving.