Volunteers collect mounds of trash at OSU move out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During the start of Ohio State University move out, the goal is to keep the campus and the city clean.

That’s why close to a thousand people came together Sunday to pick up trash.

The volunteers walked several miles collecting trash ranging from clothing to bottles.

“Everything but the kitchen sink,” said volunteer Cliff Treyens. “We haven’t found one of those yet.”

Volunteers with Xenos Christian Fellowship partnered with the city and OSU to help clean up.

“With students moving in and out at Ohio State, people are getting rid of stuff and trash exceeds the dumpster,” Treyens said.

The pastor of the church said that more than 3 million pounds of trash was moved last year, so they saw this as an opportunity to help out.

“There are people out here on a hot July day picking up trash and moving it around,” said pastor Scott Risley.

Volunteers collected dozens of trash bags.

“It’s an opportunity to serve the community, to keep it clean, to help out,” said volunteer Jimmy Merriner.

As students then start to move in for the upcoming fall semester, volunteers said they want to make sure campus stays beautiful.

“It’s one thing to know what right,” Treyens said. “It’s another thing to do what’s right and we do this. We know it’s good for our community.”

This weekend marked the beginning of campus move out.