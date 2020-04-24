Feeding high-risk people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During the COVID-19 crisis, going to the store isn’t so simple for those with compromised immune systems.

Volunteers at Lifecare Alliance stepped in to deliver help in a box.​​

James​ Robinson is one of 1,500 new volunteers who signed up to help those stuck inside.​ ​

“It’s a very great cause I’m glad I’m a part of it. I’m here to help,” said Robinson. ​

It’s not just those with compromised immune systems who need help.​ Chuck Gehring with Lifecare Alliance said some are out of work and out of money.​



“If you have 3 dollars in your pocket, you’re going to buy food, not the personal care items,” said Gehring.​ ​

This group helped nearly 500 families, but Robinson wants to help even more. ​

“People need help,” he said. “If you have a helping hand, do as much as possible to help them.”