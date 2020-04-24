Feeding high-risk people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During the COVID-19 crisis, going to the store isn’t so simple for those with compromised immune systems.
Volunteers at Lifecare Alliance stepped in to deliver help in a box.
James Robinson is one of 1,500 new volunteers who signed up to help those stuck inside.
“It’s a very great cause I’m glad I’m a part of it. I’m here to help,” said Robinson.
It’s not just those with compromised immune systems who need help. Chuck Gehring with Lifecare Alliance said some are out of work and out of money.
“If you have 3 dollars in your pocket, you’re going to buy food, not the personal care items,” said Gehring.
This group helped nearly 500 families, but Robinson wants to help even more.
“People need help,” he said. “If you have a helping hand, do as much as possible to help them.”