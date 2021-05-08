Volunteer event helps those in need in Prairie Township

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – You know the saying it takes a community to build a block? Well, a non-profit called Modcon Living is doing just that, hosting its annual event Saturday dedicating a day to serve one community.

Neighbors and organizers had to scale back this year on the number of homes to revitalize to six, but for the owners of those properties, the event meant a lot to them.

Normally, Modcon Living would be revitalizing between 18 and 25 homes, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced that to change.

“We really had to cut back on the number of homes that we could do and the number of volunteers that we could have,” said Amy Flynn, Modcon’s executive director.

The organization has been holding its block-build event for the last 30 years. This year, for the six homes they worked on, volunteers did everything from cleaning gutters to cutting grass to replacing toilets.

In previous years, the organization would only revisit one area for a maximum of three years, but because the need is great in Prairie Township, it made an exception for this year.

“We knew in these neighborhoods that most of these homes were built between the 30s and 50s,” Flynn said. “Over 80 percent of the residents in this particular neighborhood are seniors.”

Sarah Peters, 74, said she needed some help around her home, especially after losing her husband.

“They’re helping me with the bathroom, the kitchen, the sink,” she said. “They did all the beautiful flower work, and mainly the gutters. I had awful gutters.”

Peters lost her husband to COVID-19 in February.

“I really miss him,” she said.

But on Saturday, her spirits were lifted, like others in her neighborhood.

“I really can’t express,” Peters said. “So thankful, so thankful because I couldn’t have done it.”

Neighbors said they were very thankful for the volunteers who helped out Saturday, just one example of how Prairie Township is being revitalized.