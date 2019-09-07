Visiting the friendly tailgate at the “Battle for Ohio”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A battle for Ohio meant a battle at the breakfast table for some families divided ahead of Saturday’s Ohio State vs. University of Cincinnati football game.

During the pre-game tailgate, some parties included fans from both teams enjoying each other’s company and making jokes at each other’s expense.

“They invited us up, so we do all of the work and they sit back and enjoy it,” laughed Bearcat fan Ron Prybal, who drove up from Cincinnati to man the grill at the family tailgate party.

Prybal’s group was split between UC and OSU fans and even included cookies with both teams’ insignia.

“I started my college career at the University of Cincinnati and I transferred up to Ohio State and graduated from Ohio State. And my family’s from Cincinnati,” explained family member Chris Geier, who was wearing all Buckeye gear.

Ted Swormstedt was part of another divided tailgate and showed up Saturday wearing both Cincinnati and Ohio State clothing.

“My wife went to UC, my boys went to Ohio State. My money went to Ohio State, so that’s why I’m here,” he explained.

“We had a relative who kind of drug all of these other UC people here, so at the moment we’re kind of outnumbered,” quipped Swormstedt’s friend and OSU fan Deron Ponn. “But I think at the end of the day the scoreboard is going to show who the winner is.”

Many of the tailgaters acknowledged the jabs as friendly competition and said they look forward to spending time with friends and family, despite their on-field differences.

“We don’t get to see each other that often, even though we’re 100 miles away. So it’s very nice,” said Prybal.

Geier added, “Ohio State, UC, both have great fans and I think they respect each other. We’re all from Ohio. [It] makes for a great game day.”