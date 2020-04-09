Virus vexes bar exam, leaving young future lawyers in limbo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The summer bar exam is up in the air because of the coronavirus, and that leaves some 46,000 law students in limbo who are waiting to take the high-stakes test. The delay threatens a pipeline of young lawyers who often provide legal help for some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations. The National Conference of Bar Examiners says it will decide May 5 on whether to offer the test as planned in late July. Many in the profession believe the decision should come sooner. Alternatives being considered to include breaking test-takers into small groups, administering the test online or allowing the 2020 class to practice without taking it.