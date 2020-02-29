Virus fears have travelers cautious but not concerned at John Glenn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the news of a coronavirus death in the United States and an expansion of travel restrictions overseas, are travelers here in central Ohio at all concerned?

It was a normal day at John Glenn International Airport, the travel restrictions not affecting flights here.

Many people here traveling say they are very aware of the news of the spread of the coronavirus here in the U.S.

One person had a mask on at the airport, and others had their mouths covered with scarves or clothing as they walked through the airport.

As of now, there are no travel restrictions within the U.S. There are travel restrictions to areas in Iran, Italy, and South Korea due to the outbreak.

Travelers said they are watching closely to see what happens next with the coronavirus, with some adding they’re not concerned, but they are taking precautions.

“No, not really,” said Rania Haynes, of northwest Ohio. “I feel like if you got a pretty decent immune system, you wash your hands regularly, you just use some common sense, I think you’ll be fine.”

“I’m just taking one precaution and that is I just brought some Clorox wipes to wipe down the area around me in the airplane,” said Karen Richardson, of Powell. “I’m not too concerned about a mask or any of that, but just take a little precaution right now.”

One man who did not want to go on camera said the company he works for is a little concerned. They have employees in several countries right now.

He said the company is putting in place its own travel restrictions to try and keep the employees safe. Now he says the company is making sure all employees can get back home safe with no problems.