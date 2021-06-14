‘Virtual Pride March’: NBC4 partnering with Stonewall Columbus for 2021 event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCM) – NBC4 is partnering with Stonewall Columbus and production company Mills James to bring you the “Virtual Pride March’ event Saturday, June 19, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Similar to last fall’s Virtual March, a compilation of video submissions by businesses and organizations will be part of the broadcast. The parade will kick off from wherever viewers are and however they want to watch, on any device.

The Pride March programming will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Pride March kick-off at 10 a.m.



You can also catch the events on our social media platforms.