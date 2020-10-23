Virtual learning experience highlights careers in central Ohio’s arts industry

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new virtual education experience is pulling back the curtain on careers in Central Ohio’s arts industry. In November, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) is launching an online video series called “Careers in the Arts.”

“This is our opportunity to sort of pull the curtain back and share with them all of the different opportunities that we in the fine arts can provide,” explained Amy Handra, the education director at CAPA.

Handra said the two-part, 10 episode series is specifically highlighting careers many students might not immediately associate with the arts.

“Students a lot of times will know the careers that they can see on the stage, like a singer or an actor or a dancer, but they don’t know there’s a myriad of people behind the scenes that are making what they see on stage happen,” she said.

Each episode features an interview with a professional demonstrating his or her job skills. They will also include an online resource guide and activity to further learning. The range of careers includes everything from technical directors to lighting designers to marketing managers.

“Some of the careers require a college education and some do not,” Handra explained. “We’re trying to present a wide range of career opportunities.”

The virtual series launch comes as the art industry suffers a devastating blow from the COVID-19 health crisis. Many live performances have been postponed or cancelled and many venues have had their doors closed to patrons in months. Handra hopes highlighting the industry will remind the public about its importance.

“We hope people will also watch this and realize how very valuable arts organizations are to the community,” she said.

Each of five episodes will be published on Mondays at 10 a.m. starting November 2nd. A second five-episode series will debut in March. They will be archived for future use.

Click here to watch the “Careers in the Arts” episodes once they air.